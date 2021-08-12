News

EFCC Arrests Son, Mother, Others for Internet Fraud in Kaduna

Damola Areo16 hours ago
The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested the quartet of Lucky Ebhogie, Richman Kas Godwin, Israel Justin and Precious Iwuji for internet-related fraud.

They were arrested on August 5, 2021 in the Sabo area of Kaduna, Kaduna State following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are mostly involved in impersonation and romance scam; faking the identities of US military personnel on foreign missions to deceive their victims.

One of the suspects, Lucky Ebhogie allegedly recruited his mother into the scam by using her account to launder suspected proceeds of crime. On July, 30, 2021, he purchased a Mercedes Benz GLK car for N7 million through the mother’s bank account.

