EFCC Arrests Five Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested five suspected Internet fraudsters.

They were arrested in an early morning operation on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, along New Airport Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects: Raymond Poi; Kelvin Okonofua; Anderson Aforke Adjukpa, Marvellous Ahre and Chijioke Amadi, were arrested based on verified intelligence about their suspicious involvement in internet- related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include five iPhones; four Android phones; one Nokia Java phone; one Dell Laptop; two iMac apple Laptop and two ash- coloured Toyota Camry cars.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.