EFCC Arrests Five Sokoto Govt Official Over N500m Scam

Five management staff of Sokoto state Primary Staff Pension Board have been arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting N553.985,644.1.

The suspects identified as Abubakar Aliyu, Hassana Moyi, Haliru Ahmad, Kabiru Ahmad and Dahiru Muhammad Isa who are Secretary, Director of Finance and Supply, deputy Director of Finance and Supply, Accountant and Cashier of the board respectively, were accused of diverting the money meant for payment of retired teachers’ gratuities and pension.

The suspects who were accused of forging vouchers, withdrawing and sharing the money, were arraigned before the Sokoto High Court on 28 count-charge bordering on forgery, criminal breach of trust and misappropriation, which are contrary to sections 92 (2), 311, of the Penal Code law CAP 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria and Sections 351, 353, 348 of the Sokoto Penal Code law 2019.

Zonal Head of EFCC, Usman Bawa Kaltungo said the money was withdrawn in tranches. Revealing that they acted on a petition brought to them by one of the pensioners, Kaltungo said between January 17, 2017 and March, 2020, the Director of Finance withdrew the sum of N83.2 million from their account with Polaris Bank.

He said; “During the same period, Haliru and Kabiru withdrew 203,217,770.71 and 266,567,053 respectively from the same account in the name of pensioners.

“We had to pay for the transport fares of some of the pensioners before they could come and testify and they were shocked to find out that their long awaited pensions and gratuities had been diverted.”

The case was adjourned till June 28 for continuation of trial.