EFCC Arrests Eight Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects who are between the ages of eighteen and twenty-nine were arrested at Jabi, Abuja, in the early hours of Thursday, May 6, 2021, based on credible information about their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are Emmanuel Anyeba, Precious Samuel, Mujib Ariyo, Micheal Ogaba, Mathew Ibeh, Jamiu Ariyo, Precious Kalu and Isaac Sunday.

Investigation indicates that the suspects operated an academy for training internet fraudsters from their hideout.

Items recovered from them include eight mobile phones.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

 

