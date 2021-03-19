News

EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Ogun

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested 18 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

The suspects are: Ibrahim Oreniyi Atolani, Tijani Faruk Ayobami, Yisa Ademola Ibrahim, Olukoya Aliu Temidayo, Sulaimon Sharafdeen Adebayo, Adebayo Abiodun Mustapha, Lateef Aremo Shina, Ali Mukit Olamilekan and Tajudeen Taiwo Hassan.

Others are: Aina Ayomide Oluwapelumi, Adetola Yusuf Omogbolahan, Adekoya Ibrahim Olamilekan, Oreniyi Sulaimon Olalekan, Tiamiyu Olamide Babatunde, Ojetola Michael Timileyin and Ajetunmobi Bariu Toyosi.

They were arrested at Remo Majestic Hotel, Shagamu, Ogun State during an operation by Operatives of the EFCC on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, mobile phones, laptop computers, Wi-Fi and modem devices.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

