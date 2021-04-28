News

EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
1
Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos State.

The suspects are: Ayomide Christian Balogun, Harrison Etshede, Rahim Ibrahim Ajiboye, Nwafor Ebuka, Christian Onyenachi, Egbe Emmanuel Olemuno, Okoye Charles, Moses Isaac Benjamin and Abubakar Mukthar.

Others are: Ayodele Adewusi Khalid, John Folarin Oyindamola, Oshilaja Ayomide Samson, Olayinka Samuel Juwon, Keshinro Ridwan Oluwafemi, Sulaimon Waris Titilope, Samuel Odei Olamilekan, Shen Banjo Olusayo and Michael Olayinka Ike.

They were arrested during sting operations on both Second Gate Estate, Oke-Iranla, Ajah, Lekki, and Victoria Garden City, VGC, Lagos on April 19 and April 20, 2021, following verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.

They will soon be charged to court.

