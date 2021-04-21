News

EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos

Damola Areo38 mins ago
Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects are: Abiodun Gbolahan Seidu, Joseph Aganaga Ndubuisi, Sodimu Olawale Sikirudeen, Ohaekim Christopher, Ambali Oluwaseyi Rahman, Chibuzor Ebubedike, Salvador Abduljabar and Omohogbo Donald Ede.

Others are: Thomas Obire Tobiloba, Olatunbosun Adeniyi Abiodun, Olugbemi Oluwatomigbeleke Eniola, Sanni Azeez Olayinka, Joseph Afenikhena Osaoman and Hamed Olayinka Olanrewaju.

They were arrested on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Westwood Estate, Badore, Ajah Lagos, following verified intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include cars, IPhones, Android devices, laptop computers, a MacBook Pro, hard disk drives and jewellery.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.

