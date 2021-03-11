News

EFCC Arrests 14 for Internet Fraud in Lagos

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested 14 suspects for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud in Lagos.

The suspects are: Azeez Oluwatimileyin, Stephen Abu, Gbolahan Abbas Ridwan, Oyenowo Steven, James Silas Didam, Joseph Ashiru and Musa Egwa

Others are: Precious Eluojo, Abass Mohammed, Olapade Johnson, Chibuzu Agron, Olayemi Miftehedeen and Abu Solomon.

They were arrested on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 during an operation by operatives of the Commission at K1 White House, Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

