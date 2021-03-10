EFCC Arrests 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters ìn two different locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects: Eberechi Kelvin; Promise Amadi; Golden Wopara; Abraham Okparuelu; Godwin Omeh; Iheanacho Chigaemezu; Paul Effiong; Nelson Uwoajgeaga, Samuel Collins and Meshack Aniekan were arrested at God City Estate, Rumualgu, and Number 23, Sam Mba Close, off N.T.A., Akparale Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested following verified intelligence about their suspicious involvement in internet-related fraud.

Items recovered from them include a blue-coloured Toyota Sienna XLE 2006 bus, a black-coloured Mercedes Benz C240 car and an ash-coloured Toyota Camry car.

Others are: 11mobile phone devices, four laptops, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, 1 power bank and 1 Bluetooth speaker.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.