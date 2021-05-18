News

EFCC Arrest 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office on Friday May 14, 2021 arrested 10 (Ten) suspected internet fraudsters for various offences bordering on cybercrime in Enugu.

The suspects include Ben- Ihedi Lucky, Akam Abraham Odinaka, Kanu Chinemerem, Ben-Ihedi Victor, Okechukwu Kelvin and Ben Ikedi Victor.

Others are Emenike Michael, Godswill Nkemjika, Emmanuel Samuel and Ethasor Emmanuel.

Their arrest at Monarch Avenue, Maryland, Enugu, was sequel to actionable intelligence obtained by the Commission on their alleged fraudulent activities.

At the point of arrest, two Lexus RX 350 cars with registration numbers BDG- 736-GX and BDG-146-GX were recovered from the suspects.

Other incriminating materials recovered from them include various mobile phones and a laptop computer.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

 

 

