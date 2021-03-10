EFCC Arraigns Man for N44m Contract Scam in Gusau

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today March 9, 2021 arraigned one Mannir Sani Kaura before Justice Fatima Aminu of the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State on a three count charge of obtaining by false pretense.

The defendant allegedly obtained the sum of N44,440,000 (Forty-four Million, Four Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira) from the complainant on the pretext that the fund would be used to procure rural electrification contracts in Kano and Kebbi State.

One of the charges reads, “that you Mannir Sani Kaura on or about November, December 2016 and February, March 2017 at Gusau within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N19,705,000 (Nineteen Million, Seven Hundred and Five Thousand Naira) only from one Danatus Atueyi by falsely representing that you will secure a rural electrification contract on his behalf from Kebbi State Government which pretense you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offense contrary to section (1)(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offenses Act 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the three count charge.

Prosecution counsel, Taofik Lasisi requested a trial date in view of the plea of the defendant.

Counsel for the defendant, A. Bello raised a preliminary objection challenging the competency of the charge.

Prosecution counsel responded, and both affidavits were argued by the respective counsels.

After listening to the arguments of counsel, Justice Aminu remanded the defendant in the custody of the Correctional Service and adjourned the matter till March 18, 2021 for ruling on the preliminary objection.