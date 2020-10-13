EFCC Arraigns Man for N10m Fraud

The Kano Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned one Sadiq Yusuf before Justice M.T.M Aliyu of the Kaduna State High Court on a two count charge of obtaining money by false pretense.
The defendant was apprehended by Operatives of EFCC following petition by one Abdullahi Usman alleging that the defendant obtained the money from him on the pretext of supplying him with computer equipment such as desktops, laptops and computer hardware from overseas at low cost.
