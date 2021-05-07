EFCC, A Critical Partner in Global Crime War – FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI has described the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as a critical partner in the global fight against organized crime and corruption that needed to be commended for its professionalism.

The Legal Attaché of the Bureau, Uche Ahamdi made the commendation on Thursday May 6, 2021 when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Enugu Zonal Head of the Commission, Oshodi Johnson in his office at Independence Layout, Enugu.

“EFCC is a critical partner to the FBI and they have certain capacities in this fight against crime and are doing very well and we believe that if more values are added to their work, they would do even more. So, our visit is to strengthen our collaborative information sharing between,” he said.

He further stated that EFCC was on the right track and that FBI was ready to support the Commission in getting things done considering that the two organizations have common mandate which is fighting all forms of cross border crimes .

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Zonal Head, Johnson Oshodi observed that both organizations have very cordial and symbiotic relationship. “FBI is a very important asset to us here at EFCC as we are to them and I wish to thank you for your usual cooperation especially in the area of sharing intelligence,” he said.