Edo Tasks Residents To Patronize Registered, Approved Waste Managers

The Edo State Waste Management Board (ESWMB) has urged residents to patronise duly registered waste managers to efficient working of the state’s waste disposal system.

The General manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Mr. Osadebamwen Charles Imariagbe, made the appeal during monitoring of the weekly environmental sanitation across major roads, streets and markets in Benin City.

He said “It is essential we know that there is enforcement going on along with this exercise. The exercise is commendable, we believe it is going to improve with time. I commend residents along Igbesamwan Road where we observed a good level of compliance in the area.

“If you look at the street, you will see that the road is clean, except for few areas where they need to clean up the gutters and clear overgrown weeds that have to be taken care of. We are already notifying persons that should be responsible as notices have been served and the areas we need to come in as well.

“Despite the good level of compliance, it is not to say we have gotten to where we are going. There is a need to embark on more of the exercise by ensuring compliance in other areas for people to be aware of the need to comply,” he said.

He continued, “It is essential to know that there is an enforcement going on along with this environmental exercise. Anybody that is caught not doing their bit will be persecuted. We will continue to sensitize residents on the need not to patronize unregistered and illegal waste collectors.

“We are using this opportunity to reemphasize again that the Saturday sanitation exercise is continuous. There is no restriction of movement but there is enforcement for those who will not keep their surroundings clean,” he added.

The environmental health officers visited Boundary Road, all adjourning streets up to Ihama as well aa Sakponba Road and all adjourning streets up to 2nd East circular.

Other areas visted include: Five Junction through TV Road, adjourning streets up to Isekhere, Lagos street axis, adjourning streets up to Iwehen and Wire road, Sapele road axis, among others.