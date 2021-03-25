The Edo State Government has said it evicted squatters and trespassers from government buildings and landed properties in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) axis of Benin City, the state capital, after their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) were revoked, so as to effectively take repossess the assets.

In a statement, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the eviction followed revocation of the Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) of the properties which were allocated to political office holders and companies by the state’s former Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

According to him, “On December 21, 2020, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, revoked the Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) of 11 government properties within the Government Reserved Area (GRA) which were allotted to former political office holders, companies and private individuals as parting gifts on the eve of the exit of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole from office.”

Ogie noted that one of the properties which the C-of-O was also revoked was allocated to Governor Obaseki, adding, “The properties have been revoked and recovered and therefore automatically belong to the original owner, which is the Government of Edo State. Therefore, the persons occupying the said properties are doing so illegally and are trespassers.”

“The action taken by the Edo State Government on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, was to evict the trespassers and squatters from these properties and effectively take possession of the assets. Therefore, the claims by the affected persons that their personal properties were demolished are false and baseless,” he said.

Ogie continued: “It is instructive to note that one of the properties in question to which a former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Pius Odubu, lays claim is actually the official Lodge of the Secretary to the State Government of Edo State (SSG). The implication of this is that all SSGs after Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s administration will not have an official residence.

“Some of those affected, including a former governor, have now resorted to media blackmail when in fact they forcefully ejected senior academic staff of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) from these government properties, only to convert them to their own private use.”

According to him, “Contrary to insinuations that government embarked on the recovery of the properties out of vendetta, the truth is that these are the only remaining properties in the GRA that belong to the state government. If they are allowed to be taken over by these private individuals, it means that when government wants to embark on any project within the GRA, it will have to resort to purchasing from the open market.”

“The governor has a fiduciary responsibility to protect and act in the best interest of the people of Edo State and will never betray the public trust they have reposed in him,” he added.