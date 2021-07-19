Edo Residents Applaud Vigilante Network On Improved Security

Residents in Edo have commended the Edo State Vigilante and Security Network for working assiduously to provide security across the state in collaboration with other security agencies in the state.

A cross-section of residents across the state, who spoke to journalists, said the formation and deployment of the vigilante teams across communities in the state have improved surveillance and intelligence gathering in the state.

A resident in GRA, Benin City, Mr. Igbinosa Micheal, said the network is a masterstroke by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, which has ensured that residents in the state feel more safe and secure.

According to him, “A unique feature of the vigilante network is the fact that members of the community are co-opted into the scheme and made responsible to work with other agencies to secure their neighborhood. It is an interesting experience because I am a member of the team in my community and this has made me more connected to the community.”

Mr. Blessing Noruwa, who lives in Ugbor Village, said the security set-up has greatly impacted on the commitment of members of the community to the development of their neighborhood.

He said: “A lot of people are now more interested in what happens around them because they are co-opted into the vigilante network. This generally improves the security in the area.”

The Obaseki-led administration set up the security network in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protest last year to boost security and community policing in the state.