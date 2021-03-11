News

Edo Receives 81, 080 Doses Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines

Damola Areo
Governor Godwin Obaseki (image courtesy: Edo State Government)

The Edo Government on Wednesday received 81,080 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in the state, the  Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, has said.

He said that the vaccines were delivered along side the syringes, also numbering 81, 080.

“We also received the adhesive code stickers of the same number. And also, we had 810 safety boxes delivered to us. “With this, we will be able to initiate our first phase of the vaccination in Edo.

“Gov. Godwin Obaseki is extremely glad that this has been delivered to our state. “We are rolling out the vaccination as fast as we can. I must remind you that we have actually done all the preparations ahead of administration of the vaccines.

“We have trained health care workers even at the local government levels, and other trainings are ongoing.

“We will commence distribution of these vaccines to different locations where they will be administered.

“Frontline workers will be given the first dose of this vaccine and followed by political elite as well as traditional rulers, so we symbolically demonstrate that this vaccine is safe,’’ he said. (NAN)

