Edo PDP Chairman Suspended

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State has taken a new dimension as the State chairman of the party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi has been suspended from his position.

PDP in a press release made available to DAILY POST on Wednesday in Benin City, the state capital by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare said it was a resolution reached by the State Working Committee during a meeting when he was accused of gross misconduct by brewing unnecessary tension and disunity among party members in the state, a manner akin to bringing the party into disrepute.

According to him; Ignoring this allegation would be like ignoring the elephant in the room. This macabre dance must not be ignored as Edo people have watched in utter amazement and disappointment how Dr Tony Aziegbemi has been roped and entangled by his actions and unfortunately too, his inactions in the management of the affairs of the party.

“As a disciplined party, we pride ourselves as organised and focused on service delivery to our teeming supporters and of course Edo people.

“We urge our members and supporters to please remain calm as we embark on this self-cleansing exercise.

“His Deputy, Harrison Omagbon, has been directed to step in acting capacity pending when the allegation levelled against Dr. Aziegbemi would be investigated and resolved.

“Three members Investigative Committee is hereby set up, headed by the State Legal Adviser, Barr. Arthur Esene, and is mandated to report back to the Working Committee within one week. Other members of the Committee are Mrs. Linsdale Tes Sorae (State Woman Leader) and Dr. Wilson Imongan (State Auditor).

Rumor had it that among the allegations levelled against the chairman was collecting some cash from the Governor without disclosing such to the State Working Committee. And when the Governor was coming to the party, he said he gave him $120,000 which he did not declare to the State Working Committee. More so, he was reported to have collected N7m from the Governor which he did not declare to anybody as well.

It was also gathered that other allegations against him was the raised false alarm on the issue of harmonisation and that he was the one who suggested to the Governor when they were talking about harmonisation that some Local Government EXCO be dissolved and that either they conduct a fresh congress or put up a caretaker committee. But upon the discovery that the process will affect him, he then used the EXCO to write to the national body.

Source: Daily Post