Edo govt reiterates imperative for tech-driven civil service, tasks workers on diligence

The Edo State Government has restated that ongoing reforms in the state’s public and civil service are part of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to retool the workers with the right skills-set to meet the demands of the modern age and improve efficiency and productivity.

The Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., who spoke at a workshop for Permanent Secretaries, Directors, and various heads of government parastatals, in Benin City, urged workers to be dedicated and diligent in carrying out their assigned duties.

Noting that the government remains committed to the welfare of workers in the state, Okungbowa reassured that the state government “will not relent in its efforts at sustaining its worker-friendly disposition and ensuring an enabling environment for workers to perform optimally.”

The HOS said that the administration of Governor Obaseki has initiated and implemented policies and programmes to improve the living standards of workers in the state, charging the workers to reciprocate the government’s gesture by displaying unalloyed commitment to their duties.

“We must all inculcate the desired zeal to serve the state with integrity and honesty and together with Mr. Governor, make Edo great again,” he charged.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Greenfield Consultancy and Allied Services, Mr. Chris Osarumwense, gave an update on the recent recruitment exercise into the civil and public service to fill critical vacancies.

He further explained that the ongoing re-skilling, retooling, re-engineering of the civil service is in line with the transformation agenda of the Governor Obaseki-led government, which is aimed at creating a professional civil service that is agile and flexible for optimal service delivery to Edo people.