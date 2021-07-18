Edo Govt Approves Construction, Renovation Of More Schools Under EdoBEST

The Edo State Government has approved funds for the construction and renovation of more schools across the state as part of efforts to ensure a conducive learning environment for students under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme.

In a statement, Executive Chairperson of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (EdoSUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, said the board is inviting sealed technical bids from eligible bidders who wish to be pre-qualified for the project.

According to her, “Edo State Universal Basic Education Board on behalf of Edo State Government from its approved Budget for the fiscal year is desirous of carrying out construction and renovation of primary schools under the UBEC/SUBEB Projects and it intends to apply part of the Budget for the payment of the contract.

She said, “works to be executed under this project would include the construction of Public Primary Schools across the State; Renovation of existing Public Primary School structures across the State.”

Oviawe noted that other aspects covered by the project are “Provision of water supply and toilet facilities in Public Primary Schools across the State and Procurement/Supply of Furniture to Public Primary Schools across the State.”