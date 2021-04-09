Edo 2021: Kwara Deputy Gov Cheers Athletes To Victory

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr Kayode Alabi, today cheered Team Kwara at the 20th National Sports Festival at Benin city.

Mr Alabi visited the site Squash, Basketball, Kung-Fu, Kickboxing, swimming venues at the Ogbemudia to cheer the athletes to victory. Mr Alabi said he was impressed with the athletes’ performance and encouraged them to put in more effort for victory.

The Deputy Governor reiterated the AbdulRazaq administration would continue to support and engage the youths, especially in sports, to fulfil their potentials. Mr Alabi later inspected facilities at the stadium Main Bowl with the Deputy Governor of Edo state, Mr Philip Shaibu.