Sports

Edo 2021: Kwara Deputy Gov Cheers Athletes To Victory

Damola Areo8 hours ago
0

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr Kayode Alabi, today cheered Team Kwara at the 20th National Sports Festival at Benin city.

Mr Alabi visited the site Squash, Basketball, Kung-Fu, Kickboxing, swimming venues at the Ogbemudia to cheer the athletes to victory. Mr Alabi said he was impressed with the athletes’ performance and encouraged them to put in more effort for victory.

The Deputy Governor reiterated the AbdulRazaq administration would continue to support and engage the youths, especially in sports, to fulfil their potentials. Mr Alabi later inspected facilities at the stadium Main Bowl with the Deputy Governor of Edo state, Mr Philip Shaibu.

Damola Areo8 hours ago
0

Related Articles

Edinson Cavani

Cavani Undecided Over Future At Man Utd Says Solskjaer

29 seconds ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjær under pressure (See Players) PHOTO CREDIT: Independent.ie

Europa: Solskjaer Hails Lindelof In Man United 2-0 Win Against Granada

8 hours ago
EPL: Arsenal's Arteta Delivers Warning To English Football Officials

Europa: Why Arsenal Couldn’t Beat Slavia Prague – Arteta

8 hours ago
Ex-Man Utd Star Fined For Breaching Betting Rules

Paul Scholes Names Two Clubs Likely To Sign Haaland

8 hours ago
Back to top button