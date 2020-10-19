Ebuka Narrates How He Was Almost Killed By SARS

Media personality, Ebuka Uchendu has recounted his ordeal at the hands of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
In a video shared on his Instagram page, Ebuka said that he and his friends were almost killed by the operatives of the disbanded police unit in 2005.
The BBNaija show host shared his experience on Rubbin’ Minds, a talk show which he hosts on Channels Television.
According to him, the experience was one of the chilling moments of his first life because they managed to escape after being chased into a police ambush.
Ebuka made this known in reaction to the series of protests calling for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.
The actions of the protesters have forced the Nigeria Police Force to disband the SARS.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.