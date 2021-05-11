Ebuka Confirmed As Host Of New BBNaija Season

Nigerian Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has announced his return as host of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality Television Show for the sixth season.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the popular reality show ‘BBNaija ’ is set for its sixth season and the ace broadcaster began hosting the show from its second season.

The popular media personality confirmed this on his Instagram page @ebuka.

He wrote:

“Well, guess who’s returning as the host of the next season of #BBNaija,” Obi-Uchendu, let’s go again guys!!!,” he wrote.

NAN also reports that Obi-Uchendu began hosting the show in 2017 with the Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobe’ season.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of the fan-favourite reality TV show had earlier announced open commencement auditions for season 6.

According to the organisers, the forthcoming season will see its winner take home N90 million worth of prizes.

They said the new audition set for May 3 to May 16 was exclusive to Nigerians above 21 and would be virtual in line with COVID-19 safety measures.

They added that participants at the initially announced earlier auditions made in March, were advised not to participate in the new auditions that commenced in May.

It would be recalled that the show’s organisers announced early auditions in March, alongside the official prize for the new season confirmed to be N90 million”.

The season’s new twist would be available only to GoTV and DSTV users.(NAN)