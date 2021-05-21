Ebubeagu Not After NASS Members – Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Government has said that the Ebubeagu security outfit is not after members of the National Assembly of Ebonyi extraction.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, titled: “The need for PDP National Assembly members from Ebonyi State to show responsibility to their people and stop spreading falsehood”, the state government “urged the public to discountenance their claims as nothing but a continuation of the consummation of their serial media attacks on the performing administration of Governor David Umahi”.

Continuing, the Commissioner for Information added that: “We have tracked and dissected the letters and spirit of the press briefing of a group of PDP National Assembly members anchored by Sen. Sam Ominyi Egwu and issued in Abuja on 18th day of May, 2021.

“We wish to dismiss the publication credited to them as ridiculous, seditious, baseless, absolutely unfounded, utterly irresponsible and gravely senseless, more so as it is most regrettably coming from people who claim to represent their state in the National Assembly.

“We urge the public to discountenance their claims as nothing but a continuation of the consummation of their serial media attacks on the performing administration of Engr. David Nweze Umahi, and whose objective is to diminish the celebrated leadership hallmarks of our dear Governor and slow down the tempo of his accomplishments. But they will not succeed by the power of God.

“We are not surprised that Senator Sam Ominyi Egwu and his group could be so carelessly petty and partially cheap in their falsehood that they could associate Ebonyi youths and the Ebubeagu Security Outfit with allegations of cultism and armed criminalities, just to reap negative sentiments from the gullible on the security situation in the state.

“The people of Ebonyi State are rather disappointed in this shameful display of unrepentant urge by Sen. Egwu and his group in Abuja to paint Ebonyi State negatively, to satisfy their political motives. It is even saddening that the group which never showed any concern to the various security challenges that faced the state recently will only dissipate energy and resources in concocting all forms of lies against the government that has made tremendous progress in stemming the tide of insecurity in the state.

“Ebonyi State and her people are on the side of peace. We therefore admonish our sons who represent the state in the National Assembly under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to flash back on the agony suffered by the state between 2001 and 2003 in the regime of Senator Sam Ominyi Egwu as Governor of Ebonyi State and Senator Pius Anyim Pius as the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the unprecedented setback orchestrated by the needless political violence and bloodshed that characterized their feud and please stay away from fanning embers of crisis through their unguided utterances and nocturnal plots.

“God has given them a second chance to seek the face of God for the human lives wasted in their time and to make peace with their people and not to lead a group to destroy the image of the state and reintroduce ‘Abuja group’ mayhem.

“It is true that the PDP National Assembly members in the state are frustrated by their complete rejection by their constituents, but that should not be a reason to throw conscience to the winds to level unthinkable falsehood against an administration that has excelled in the compassionate delivery of transparent and God-fearing governance that is based on integrity and dignity.”

“We urge the PDP National Assembly members from Ebonyi State to come home and identify with the concerns and efforts of the government and the people in building a crime free and a prosperous state which our dear Governor has fast-tracked to the admiration of all. The days of reckoning are near.”