Easter: FG Declares Friday And Monday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday 2nd and Monday 5th April 2021, as public holidays to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

He disclosed the announcement in a statement which he titled, ‘FG declares Friday 2nd, Monday 5th April, 2021, public holidays to mark Easter celebration,’.

He urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

He called on the faithful to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the country.

He said the Federal Government “will leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria.

“Security is everybody’s business; I , therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display a high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry.”

While wishing Christians both at home and abroad a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, the minister called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration in its determination to make life more meaningful for all.