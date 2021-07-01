Eagles Land In America For Clash With Mexico

The delegation of Nigeria’s Senior Men National Team has arrived in Los Angeles, United States of America for Saturday’s international friendly match taking place at the imposing Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, simply known as LA Coliseum.

Organizers expect a full house at the 77,500- capacity LA Coliseum at

Saturday’s match, which would make it the most-attended game globally

since the restrictions that followed the coronavirus pandemic which

broke out last year.

Nigeria’s delegation included 22 players and a number of officials,

including the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi. President of

the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who honoured

an invite by the Government of the State of Maryland in Baltimore on

Wednesday, will join up with the contingent in Los Angeles on Friday.

As a result of injury to goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, the NFF had to

fast-track National Exempt papers for Tottenham Hotspur of England U23

goalkeeper, Joshua Oluwayemi. He is expected in the team hotel in Los

Angeles on Friday to beef up the goalkeeping department that has only

Enyimba FC’s John Noble and Lobi Stars’ Stanley Nwabali.

NFF’s FIFAMatch Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport has now

confirmed that the match will kick off at 8pm LA time on Saturday (4am

in Nigeria on Sunday). It will be the sixth confrontation between the

senior teams of both countries, four of which have ended in draws. The

only win in the series has gone to Mexico who a US Gold Cup encounter

in Dallas (State of Texas) 2-1 on 24th June 1995.

Close-fought confrontations include a 1-1 draw at the FIFA

Intercontinental Tournament for the King Fahd Cup (now FIFA

Confederations Cup) in Saudi Arabia on 13th January 1995 (Mexico

prevailed 5-4 on penalties in the quarter final match), and 0-0 draws

in friendly matches in Houston and Atlanta the previous decade. A

friendly game in Mexico also ended 2-2.

EAGLES IN AMERICA

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Lobi Stars); John Noble (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors);

Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United);

Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United);

Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United)

Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa

United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers

International); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC)

Forwards: Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United);

Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano

Pillars); Neurot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi

(Katsina United); Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United); Sunday Adetunji

(Rivers United)