E-transmission: Lawmakers Have Planned Coup Against Nigerians – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said Nigerian lawmakers have plotted a coup against citizens of the country.

Wike said this while reacting to the vote against the electronic transmission of election results as contained in the Electoral Act Bill before the National Assembly.

Wike who spoke during the official presentation of the nomination letter of ‘2020 Governor of the Year Award’ to him, said the action of the lawmakers has consequence.

“Those who voted against e-transmission of results should be ashamed of themselves. They never mean well for this country.

“If you are a member of the National Assembly and you voted against electronic transmission of results, your children should call you and say ‘daddy, are you well?’

“It is a coup against the people, and when you plot a coup, you know the consequences of plotting a coup. National Assembly members have plotted a coup against Nigerians and Nigerians should hold them responsible. All they are planning is to rig the election because they know Nigerians have abandoned them,” Wike said.