e-Transmission: Buhari Should Reject Bill – Edo Rep

Sergius Ogun, representing Uromi federal constituency of Edo State, as advised President Buhari to reject the Electoral Act Bill for it to be re-presented in September.

This is amid the controversy surrounding the bill over the section on electronic transmission of election results.

NCC had said not all areas in Nigeria have the capacity to transmit election results electronically, while this was countered by INEC which said it has the capacity to transmit result electronically from all parts of the country.

Reacting, Ogun said: “I think the APC members made up their mind long ago to write the results of 2023 elections. The repeal and enactment of the electoral bill is one of the vehicles to achieve this. INEC admitted during the public hearing that they have the capacity to deliver on electronic transmission of result in 2023.

“What the APC didn’t allow to happen in committee of the whole house will not happen in the conference. The whole world should prevail on the President to return the bill to the NASS as he can’t even assent to this bill as passed by the NASS because of the contradictions/conflict with the constitution.

“When the attorney general and his team go through it with fine tooth comb and the President is returning it to the NASS, he can use the opportunity to suggest to his party to allow for electronic transmission.

“He promised to lead from the front, he is not even leading from anywhere right now. He is the leader of his party, let him prove to Nigerians for once that he truly believes in free, fair and credible elections.

“If this is the legacy he leaves when he departs in 2023, God sparing his life, he will not only be on the side of the righteous but posterity will judge him fairly. He returned the electoral amendment bill in the 8th Assembly three times and eventually said it was too late to implement it, citing ECOWAS protocols.

“He can return this bill in September before the budget and we will return it with the budget or even before the budget in December, so he can assent to it before the end of the year.”