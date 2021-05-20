Dvaido And Don Jazzy Lament Nigeria’s Current State

Mavin producer, Don Jazzy and Davido have taken to social media lamenting the state of the nation.

This is not the first time the entertainers would be vocal about the issues affecting Nigerians under this present administration.

This time Davido warned Nigerians to be careful of their safety while sharing a post on his Instagram story.

The post read: “Kidnappers on the prowl on Admiralty way, Lekki, Lagos State. Reports indicate several persons abducted at about 8 pm yesterday night by gunmen. There have been growing cases of abduction along Ozumba Mbadiwe, Falom and Admiralty way in recent times.”

Alongside the post, Davido with a sad smiley beside the Nigeria flag wrote: “Be careful out there family.”

Don Jazzy also in a terse statement on Twitter expressed worry over the state of mental health of Nigerians.

According to him, “Our mental health is hanging on cruise in this country.”

Insecurity in Nigeria has cut across all states as citizens lament daily the increasing cases of kidnapping and armed robbery.