D’Tigress Lose To US In Tokyo Olympics Women’s Basketball

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Nigeria’s D’Tigress have been beaten by USA women’s basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nigeria which were the better team in the second half, however, lost the game 81-72.

D’Tigress made an impressive 8-1 start, forcing the US to turn the ball over several times, but the defending champions soon found a way around Nigeria’s full-court press and eventually went into a 9-8 lead with just under five minutes left in the opening quarter.

By the 2:12 mark, both sides were tied 16-16 and in foul trouble, and D’Tigress were soon back in the lead when Ify Ibekwe dropped a free throw to put Nigeria up 17-16.

After a successful free-throw restored parity at 17-17, Ibekwe dropped a three at the buzzer to give Nigeria a shock 20-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.

D’Tigress will next face France as they look to record a win at the Olympics.

