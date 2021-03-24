Entertainment

DSTV Announce Auditions For BBNaija Season 6

Damola Areo44 mins ago
0

DSTV Nigeria on Wednesday, March 24, announced that auditions will soon commence for season six of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

According to a statement on its official Twitter handle, the popular reality TV show will top previous seasons as organisers announced a grand prize of N90 million.

The organisers announced that it is offering customers on its DStv and GOtv platforms the opportunity to be among the first to be auditioned for the sixth season.

BBNaija hopefuls who are 21 years or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, will get an early audition when they pay on either DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package or on GOtv Max or Jolli package between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Tags
Damola Areo44 mins ago
0

Related Articles

iya awero

Sanwo-Olu Gifts Three-Bedroom Flat To Actress Iya Awero

2 hours ago

Actor Allegedly Involved In Gay Sextape Threatens Suicide

12 hours ago

Is Crossdressing In Nigeria Now A Pandemic, Nkiru Umeh Asks

12 hours ago
Grammys 2020 Live Stream: How To Watch

I Didn’t Want To Be African When I Was Young – Burna Boy

1 day ago
Back to top button