DSS Planned To Take Igboho Out During Raid On Home – Lawyer

Pelumi Olajengbesi, a prominent member of the legal team of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, has said the Department of State Service, DSS, had intentions to take out his client when they raided his house.

According to him, Igboho never received any warrant to search his house nor did the DSS invited him before they raided his house.

He told The Punch: “Before the raid, there was no single invitation from the DSS, be it by phone or by letter, inviting Chief Sunday Igboho. If he was invited under the law, he would have honoured the invitation but he was never invited. I do not think the intention of the DSS was to arrest Chief Sunday Igboho; the intention was to take him out because the event that took place before his house was invaded was not democratic, it was not normal. There is nowhere in the world where security agents raid in such a manner and have the audacity to say that two people were killed in the process. This government, particularly the leadership of the DSS, would have to account for these things.”