DSS Denies Attempting To Arrest Sunday Igboho

The Department of State Security, DSS, has denied the allegation making the rounds that it attempted to arrest Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The Public Relations Officer of DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, debunked the allegation in a statement released this evening.

It read, “‘The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo State. The said news is misinforming and should be taken as fake and therefore be disregarded.”