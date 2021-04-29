DSS Accuse IPOB Of Moving Bombs To Imo State

The Department of State Service, DSS, has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, of moving bombs from Lagos to Imo State.

This is according to a letter to the Brigade Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Imo State with reference number, S.238/5/1538 dated April 26, 2021.

The letter signed by I. Abdullah on behalf of the Imo State DSS Director was titled, ‘Movement of explosive devices into the state by IPOB/ESN’.’

The letter read, “Intelligence revealed that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network has acquired bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices with which to further their subversive activities.

“It was reliably gathered that the newly acquired items are currently being conveyed from Lagos to an unconfirmed location in Orlu Local Government Area.

“The items are being concealed in articulated/heavy duty vehicles to beat security checks along the road. It was further revealed that the group intends to deploy the explosives in their planned attacks on security/government installations across the state.”