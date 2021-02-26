Driver Who Tipped Over Traffic Official Remanded In Prison

The Lagos State Government has started the process of prosecution in court of the reckless driver, Sunday Okodo, male, 38 years of age of Alose Close, Bony Crescent Apapa, who knocked a policeman attached to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (@followlastma), Headquarter Enforcement Unit over the Apakun Bridge. He was arraigned at Bolade Oshodi Magisterial Court today Friday, 26th February 2021.

The General Manager LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye, who disclosed this said that the suspect has been arraigned and slammed with a six-count charge that includes: driving against traffic (one way), resisting arrest, reckless and dangerous driving, driving without a valid driver’s licence, assaulting a police officer and attempted murder.

The suspect was not allowed to take plea on the attempted murder charge because the court has no jurisdiction on this, he would therefore be charged separately at the High Court at a later date, according to Oduyoye.

The reckless driver however pleaded guilty to all the other five count charges and the case was adjourned till Friday 26th March 2021 for continuation of the trial.

He was remanded in Badagry prison with no bail condition attached.

Oduyoye enjoined Lagos motorists to always abide by the traffic law or else those caught would be made to face the consequences of the full wrath of the Law.