Drake Named Billboard Artiste Of The Decade

Drake has been announced as the recipient of an artist of the decade award and will receive the top honor at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The 34-year-old Canadian rapper will be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award at the ceremony, which is broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.

Drake, who holds the title for most Billboard Music Awards with 27, is receiving the award after being ranked the best-performing artist of the last 10 years, based on activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore, from Dec. 5, 2009, through Sept. 28, 2019.

Some of his most impressive stats include being the only solo male with more than 50 career weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and having nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, the most of the decade of any artist.

The Canadian rapper is also up for seven awards in standard categories (Top Radio Song; Top Male Artist; Top Billboard 200 Artist; Top Hot 100 Artist; Top Streaming Songs Artist; Top Rap Artist; Top Streaming Song). At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which will be hosted by Nick Jonas, Pink will receive the distinguished Icon Award.

The previous artist of the decade winners includes Mariah Carey, who was presented with the honor in 1999.