Dr Dre’s Daughter Claims She’s Living Out Of A Car Despite Having A Rich Dad

DR ESTRANGED: DR DRE’s daughter, 38, claims she is living out of her car, despite begging for help from her dad, who is worth around $820million.

LaTanya Young, a single mother of four who works for food delivery services and in a warehouse, said she has not received money from her famous dad in 18 months.

Young told The Daily Mail that she has not seen her father in 18 years and has to go through his team when she needs to contact him.

Young’s mother, Lisa Johnson, split from Dr Dre – whose real name is Andre Romelle Young – when their daughter was only five years old.

Now, Young told the outlet, she is living out of a rental car to try to make ends meet.

“I’m homeless and I’ve been reaching out to my dad for help,” she said.

“His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press.

“I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t. I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids.

DR DRE HAS ‘NEVER MET’ GRANDKIDS

Young said that her children, who are staying with friends as she tries to make some money, don’t understand why they’ve never met their grandfather.

“My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn’t want anything to do with them.”

Young said it’s humiliating when people ask why she’s working when she had a millionaire for a father.

“People label me as a millionaire’s daughter so they don’t understand why I’m working. It makes me want to crawl under a rock,” she said.

YOUNG SAYS PAYMENTS WERE STOPPED



“He used to help with our rent and gave an allowance but he told us he wouldn’t do anything anymore. I’m out on the streets.

“I asked him for help and I haven’t got a response back from his lawyer.”

Reps for Dr Dre did not immediately respond to The Sun’s request for comments regarding Young’s allegations.

Young also explained how it hurt her to know how much her father is allegedly paying in a settlement after divorcing his wife of 24 years, Nicole.

Young said that she was told her father is paying $300,000 a month to his ex.

The divorce battle turned ugly earlier this year when Nicole, 51, accused the rapper of physical abuse while filing an unsuccessful application for a restraining order.

The Beats By Dre founder allegedly claimed that Nicole didn’t make her accusations until after the divorce filing as she realized the prenup would prevent her from aiming for half of his fortune.

He alleged that she was trying to squeeze money out of him in their $1billion divorce, according to TMZ.

The Sun