Doyin Okupe Tenders Apology To Igbo Over 1966 Coup Comment

Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has tendered an apology to the Igbo after a statement he issued was found to be offensive.

Okupe has said that for Nigeria to have an Igbo President, the North would have to forgive the Igbo for the 1966 Coup which saw the death of Ahmadu Bello the Sardana of Sokoto,

He also said that there would have to be a national consensus before an Igbo presidency can emerge.

Tendering an apology after his words were found to be offenssivem Okupe said, “OPEN APOLOGY TO THE IGBOS. I tender my unreserved apology to the Igbos & other Nigerians who felt offended by my post on the Igbo presidency and the north. I never intended to hurt or demean the Igbos. Instead, I wanted 2 help to actualise d dream. I regret d said post, & I am truly sorry,” he tweeted.