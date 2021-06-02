Don’t Watch Nigeria Descend Into Anarchy, Oluwo Tells Govt

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has urged government to not watch the country descend into anarchy.

The monarch said this in reaction to the attacks on police officers and their formations in the country.

In his words, “The spate of attacks on security personnel and their formation is condemnable. It is a pointer to anarchy when civilians muster to attack the police and destroy their stations.

“It is incredible the police cannot freely boast of their job. Many police personnel are afraid to wear their uniform. They have been reduced to nothing. The time to right the wrong is now. Government should not continue to watch Nigeria move to a state of anarchy.

“I task the government to consider recruiting more youths into security jobs. The salary of security operatives must also be increased.

“Security of lives and property is the primary responsibility of the government. This, at all cost, must be strengthened by the traditional institution. The police are hereby assured of my support always,” he concluded.