Don’t Vandalize Oil Installations In Niger Delta, Omo-Agege Tells Militants

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has appealed to the Niger Delta militants not to vandalize oil installations in the region.

Concise News recalls that the militants had threatened to carry out the act of vandalization if the demands of EndSARS protests are not met.

Omo-Agege who met with a delegation of Oil and Gas Host Communities of Nigeria, in Abuja, urged the militants to sheat their swords.

He said, “Whatever it is, we must maintain peace in the Niger Delta. I say this in view of the new agitations by the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers.

“We are just coming out of the #EndSARS protest which, of course, we all witnessed how a peaceful protest was hijacked by those with sinister agenda.

“We are all witnesses to what happened afterwards even when we must acknowledge that in a democracy, protest is a right provided those that do it do so peacefully without abridging the rights of others.”

He added, “We are here to champion their request. We don’t want the peace of the Niger Delta to be disturbed or disrupted. We are here to protect the interest of our people.

“I may be the Deputy President of the Senate today but, I am first of all, a Senator representing my people. I am here and I am your own. I am your eye. We shall not disappoint you.

“Take this commendation to our brothers in the creeks that they have done well in keeping the peace and we will table their request before the authorities as they have channelled that request through me. We shall ensure the right things are done.”