Don’t Take COVID-19 Vaccine, Oyedepo Warns Church Members

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has warned his members against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

He sounded the warning while ministry at his church’ 40th thanksgiving ceremony at the headquarters in Otta, Ogun State.

Advising the government, Oyedepo said, “They should come to me to find out how to deal with COVID-19 at no cost.”

In the same breathe, he warned his members not to take the “deadly thing” called vaccine.

“Let me warn you against this deadly thing circulated round the country, because it has not been duly tested. An elder of this church, who works with the World Health Organisation, confirmed this, thanking me for always speaking the truth about the authenticity of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

He said vaccinators went to churches to get people vaccinated, adding that such was an “insult,” insisting that every church “is anti-COVID-19 zone.”

“What an insult! What an assault! Nobody has the right to enforce vaccination on you, and anybody cannot terminate your employment because you refuse to take the vaccine, my God will show up (for you).

“Did I tell anyone I am sick? Don’t let anyone harass you into doing what you don’t want to do,” he added.

He alleged that the side-effects associated with the vaccine outweighs its benefit,

He said, “They wanted Africa dead. I heard them say it. When we didn’t die as they proposed, they brought out this vaccination scheme. You need to hear their proclamation that Africa will lack spaces to bury corpses. But, today, reverse is the case. Africa has the least casualty among all the other continents of the world.”