Featured

Don’t Take COVID-19 Vaccine, Oyedepo Warns Church Members

Damola Areo3 hours ago
11
oyedepo
Bishop Oyedepo warns critics of Covenant University school fees

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has warned his members against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

He sounded the warning while ministry at his church’ 40th thanksgiving ceremony at the headquarters in Otta, Ogun State.

Advising the government, Oyedepo said, “They should come to me to find out how to deal with COVID-19 at no cost.”

In the same breathe, he warned his members not to take the “deadly thing” called vaccine.

“Let me warn you against this deadly thing circulated round the country, because it has not been duly tested. An elder of this church, who works with the World Health Organisation, confirmed this, thanking me for always speaking the truth about the authenticity of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

He said vaccinators went to churches to get people vaccinated, adding that such was an “insult,” insisting that every church “is anti-COVID-19 zone.”

“What an insult! What an assault! Nobody has the right to enforce vaccination on you, and anybody cannot terminate your employment because you refuse to take the vaccine, my God will show up (for you).

“Did I tell anyone I am sick? Don’t let anyone harass you into doing what you don’t want to do,” he added.

He alleged that the side-effects associated with the vaccine outweighs its benefit,

He said, “They wanted Africa dead. I heard them say it. When we didn’t die as they proposed, they brought out this vaccination scheme. You need to hear their proclamation that Africa will lack spaces to bury corpses. But, today, reverse is the case. Africa has the least casualty among all the other continents of the world.”

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
11

Related Articles

The Experience Convener Unleashes 'Illuminating' 2020 Prophecies

Insecurity: Pastor Adefarasin Tells Members To Get a Plan B

2 hours ago
Father Mbaka Releases Prophecy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mbaka Apologises To Catholic Church Over Protest

2 hours ago
How TB Joshua Reconciled Son Of Liberia's President With Man Who Murdered His Father

Nigeria Will Not Disintegrate – Prophet TB Joshua

16 hours ago
Bishop Oyedepo Reveals 'Spiritual' Thing To Do After Paying Tithe

I Get Energised When People Insult Me – Oyedepo

1 day ago
Back to top button