Don’t Recognise Taliban’s Govt In Afghanistan, Moghalu Tells Nigeria

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, has said Nigeria has a lot to learn from the situation in Afghanistan which is now under Taliban rule.

He said the situation points to what religious fundamentalism can do to a country, as he lamented that Nigeria tolerates terrorist sympathisers while labelling dissenters as terrorists.

He said, “Recent events in Afghanistan, where the fundamentalist and terrorism-incubating Taliban has taken over the country, carries important lessons for Nigeria. Religious fundamentalism is dangerous and tends to verge into terrorism as we see with BH, ISWAP etc.

“We must stop cuddling so-called “repentant” Boko Haram. Which serious country absorbs erstwhile terrorists into its armed forces? Nigeria and its @NGRPresident and @NigeriaGov must never recognize or deal with the Taliban.

“We can never be a theocracy. What has happened in Afghanistan is possible only because of its monolithic religious makeup.

“The government of a multi-religious country that is constitutionally a secular state must never tolerate some of its members harboring and expressing sympathy for globally recognised terrorist groups, while political dissenters are very quickly branded terrorists. The other lesson from this is that the destiny of any country will ultimately be decided by its own people.

“Clearly, many Afghans are quite comfortable with the Taliban, while a minority are opposed to them. American intervention in 2004 that dislodged them from power was clearly unpopular with the locals, and Washington has decided to leave the Afghans to their fate. If Nigeria breaks down into civil war and violence, no one is coming here to save anyone. We will ALL suffer the consequences.”