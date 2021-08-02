Don’t promote the division of Nigeria, NYSC DG tells corps members

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has advised corps members against acts that may cause the division of the country.

He also advised them not to engage in any form of cybercrimes.

Ibrahim said this during the swearing-in ceremony of Batch “B” Stream 1 Corps members at the temporary NYSC Orientation Camp, Amada, Gombe State.

“Always promote the unity of the country, let the spirit of NYSC live in you.

“As nation builders; you must refrain from all forms of cybercrimes, drive your vision with passion, do not cut corners,” he said.

The DG advised corps members to ensure they take permission before travelling due to the dangers that exist on roads and also the insecurity in the country.

“Recently, corps members have been involved in motor accidents, therefore, it is mandatory to take permission before embarking on the journey,” he said.