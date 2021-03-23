Don’t Politicise The Attack On My Life – Ortom Urges Nigerians

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised that the assassination attempt on his life by Fulani militia should not be politicised.

Ortom was attacked while returning from his farm by the militia who opened fire forcing him to ditch his convoy and take to his heels.

However, while addressing journalists after the State Security Council meeting at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House, Makurdi, on Monday, Ortom said he was not the first governor to be attacked in recent times.

He called for unity towards preventing anything that can make Nigeria to explode.

He said, “The Borno State governor, who is an APC governor, was once attacked. It is me today; it may be another person tomorrow.

“What we need is that all of us should join hands together to stop this because our country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder and we should avoid anything that can make it explode.

“Even when this thing happened, there were patriotic Fulani men who called, so it is beyond partisan politics because any life lost can never be restored.”