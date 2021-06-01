Don’t Politicise Gulak’s Death, Wike Tells Uzodinma

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has told his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, not to politicise Ahmed Gulak’s death.

Gulak was killed in Owerri, the Imo State capital while heading to the airport on Sunday.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Uzodinma hinted that the killing us apparently politically motivated.

Reacting, Wike advised the governor to not politicise the death but allow security agencies investigate it.

“The point is very clear. We should not try to politicise everything. I think the governor of Imo state, my brother, Hope Uzodimma, should allow the security agencies to do their proper investigation,” Wike said.

“It is too early for him to come out to say it is political assassination. Having done that, it means that you already know, and knowing a product of investigation means that you already know those who committed that crime and that will not be fair.

“When things of this nature happen, allow the security agencies to really go into the matter.”

Wike also queried why a personality like Gulak will leave Imo without security detail, considering the rising insecurity in the south-east.

“Remember, even on the pages of the newspapers, when we heard this news, if I’m correct, the police said Ahmed Gulak was killed by bandits. Police said when he left, he left without security,” he said.

“I mean, one will ask questions, knowing today the security situation in Nigeria and even the one in the south-east and not to talk of in Imo state.

“We all know what is going on in Imo state. How could a man at that level come to Imo state incognito?”