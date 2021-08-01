Don’t Oppose Electronic Transmission Of Election Results, Fayose To NASS

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has advised the National Assembly against opposing the electronic transfer of election results.

Fayose stated that lawmakers should see the section of the Electoral Act Bill as part of their political future.

He advised them against heeding President Muhammadu Buhari whom he said refused to sign the amendments to the electoral act in the past.

“The NASS members should not allow their personal interest to drag the country democracy into a hitch because if care is not taken.

“We will be having many court cases in our hands concerning the electoral act, thereby putting the 2023 general elections in jeopardy.

“The NASS should also avoid playing into the hands of the president, bearing in mind that the same President refused to sign amendments to the electoral act in the past,” Fayose said.