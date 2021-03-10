Don’t Marry A Woman Who Rejected Your Proposal Ring – Ubi Franklin

Music executive, Ubi Franklin, has asked men to move on once any girl they are dating rejects their engagement ring.

While reacting to a viral video of a lady rejecting an engagement ring from her boyfriend, Ubi opined that if a man goes ahead to marry a lady who rejects his engagement ring, the union will not work. He went on to state that he has been in such a situation.

He wrote, ”Omo eh, if you engage a girl and she rejects the ring, move on o, I mean Move on o, I have been there o.

If you do not move on, and she agrees to marry you later in life, it will not work.”