Entertainment

Don’t Marry A Woman Who Rejected Your Proposal Ring – Ubi Franklin

Damola Areo3 hours ago
0
Ubi Franklin Says Done Impregnating Women
Ubi Franklin

Music executive, Ubi Franklin, has asked men to move on once any girl they are dating rejects their engagement ring.

While reacting to a viral video of a lady rejecting an engagement ring from her boyfriend, Ubi opined that if a man goes ahead to marry a lady who rejects his engagement ring, the union will not work. He went on to state that he has been in such a situation.

He wrote, ”Omo eh, if you engage a girl and she rejects the ring, move on o, I mean Move on o, I have been there o.
If you do not move on, and she agrees to marry you later in life, it will not work.”

Damola Areo3 hours ago
0

Related Articles

Piers Morgan Refuses To Apologise Over Meghan Markle Comments

3 hours ago
bolanle olukanni

Bolanle Olukanni Reveals How Society Treats Men Better Than Women

11 hours ago

Rick Ross Shows Off Florida Mansion He Bought From NBA Star

1 day ago
Uti Nwachukwu Opens Up On Why He Hates African Pastors

Uti Nwachukwu Slams Africans Over Harry, Meghan Interview

1 day ago
Back to top button