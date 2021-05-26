Don’t Impose Fulani From Across Africa On Nigeria, MBF Cautions Presidency

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has cautioned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration to desist from imposing Fulani from all parts of Africa on Nigeria because Nigeria is not a Fulani colony.

This is in reaction to the push for grazing reserves and the stance of the Presidency against the ban on open grazing by governors of the southern part of the country.

National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, who sounded the warning yesterday in Makurdi urged all Nigerians to join forces with southern governors to resist and stop the evil plot.

He said: “We have a government that is so distant from reality. We have never had this kind of government. A government that is living in the 50s while we are now in the 21st century. It is just unfortunate.“