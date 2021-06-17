Don’t Give Bandits, Terrorists Breathing Space, Buhari Tells Troops

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered troops and security operatives not to give breathing space to bandits and terrorists.

Buhari said this when he visited personnel of the Armed Forces and security agencies in Operation Hadin Kai at the Maimalari Cantonment.

His words were contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement was titled, ‘We owe you a debt of gratitude, give no breathing space to terrorists, criminals, President Buhari tells military, security agencies.’

Buhari said, “I am delighted to be with you this afternoon, to address you on this special occasion of my official visit to Borno State.

“I want to seize this opportunity to put it on record that our nation will forever be indebted to you, for your patriotic commitment to the defence of our fatherland against insurgency and criminality.

“I, therefore, commend you and remember all the personnel who have paid the supreme sacrifice in ensuring that Nigeria remains an indivisible and secure entity.”

He added, “We should not allow our adversaries or criminal elements to undermine our sovereignty.”

“While I commend you, let me tell you that there is still a lot of work to be done in the North East, West and entire country.”