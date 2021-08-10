Featured

Don’t Get Married If You Want To Join Feminism, Oyedepo Tells Women

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
Bishop David Oyedepo during day one of Shiloh 2018. Photo source: Twitter.

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has told women not to join the feminist movement if they want to have a good home.

Delivering a sermon to his congregation, Oyedepo lamented the disregard for the Bible displayed by women of today.

According to him, when the Bible says “submit yourself to your husband in everything,” women respond saying, “No, not today, that was before. Right now, nobody can do that. We are co-heirs, male and female, no difference.”

Oyedepo continued, saying such women think they are too smart for God to lead them.

He said when they are told that “this is the way to go,” they respond saying, “No, let me educate you, God. You didn’t go to school, did you?”

The clergyman continued, “Right now, there is a feminine revolution. Then you get into feminine frustration and destiny devastation.

“You know something, no book on earth will ever overtake the Bible in currency. It is the eternal truth. While the earth remains, the truth of scriptures remains in force, you either choose to follow or go your way.

“For we can do nothing against the truth – no matter what civilisation we are talking about – but for the truth at all times.

“If feminist revolution is your vision, don’t attempt to get married, because it won’t work.”

